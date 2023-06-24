Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

