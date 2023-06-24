Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

