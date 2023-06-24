AcuityAds (ILLM) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) is one of 131 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 162.00 AcuityAds Competitors $936.54 million -$45.32 million -10.19

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -97.64% -2,233.33% -235.30%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AcuityAds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 510 2813 4184 50 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.75%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

