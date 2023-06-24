ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 2,980,867 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,794,050 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.08. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

