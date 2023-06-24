Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.65-$15.75 EPS.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

