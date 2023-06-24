Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

