AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $1.84 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

