AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $208.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

