AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

AFL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

