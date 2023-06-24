AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 2,009 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

