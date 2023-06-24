AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.