AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 2.2 %

KLAC opened at $456.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.