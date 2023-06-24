AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 2,831 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

