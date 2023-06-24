AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,219 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.80 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

