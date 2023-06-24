AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $67.14 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

