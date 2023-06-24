AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

