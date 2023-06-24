Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

