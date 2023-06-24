Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 234,113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $110,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.