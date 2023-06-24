Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $89,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

