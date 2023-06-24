AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.
Several research firms recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.80 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
