American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 59.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

