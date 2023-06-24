Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.