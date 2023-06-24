Analyzing Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) and Its Peers

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ion Beam Applications to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ion Beam Applications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ion Beam Applications Competitors 250 1057 1522 89 2.50

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 56.48%. Given Ion Beam Applications’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ion Beam Applications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A 206.45 Ion Beam Applications Competitors $1.03 billion $106.66 million 114.45

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ion Beam Applications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ion Beam Applications. Ion Beam Applications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Ion Beam Applications Competitors -88.03% -46.78% -16.41%

Summary

Ion Beam Applications peers beat Ion Beam Applications on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

