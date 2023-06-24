Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

ACN stock opened at $298.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.26. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

