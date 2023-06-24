Apeiron RIA LLC Has $336,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.11 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

