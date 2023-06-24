Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 473 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

