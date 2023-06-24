Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,223,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,629,710 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

