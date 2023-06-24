Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,853,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,328.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

