Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

