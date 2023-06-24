Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.39

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 510437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.8% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
