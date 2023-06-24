Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.39

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 510437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.8% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.