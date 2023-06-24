Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 2% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.70 and last traded at $169.12. 38,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 581,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

