Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.40 ($5.29).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.89) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.89) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.70) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.40 ($4.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 997.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.