Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

