Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

