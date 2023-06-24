Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.