Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $841,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

ALGN stock opened at $328.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.