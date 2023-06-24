Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

