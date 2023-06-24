Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.