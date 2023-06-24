Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.