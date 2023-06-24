Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

