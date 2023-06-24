Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $482.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $363.59 and a 12-month high of $497.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

