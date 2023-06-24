Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

