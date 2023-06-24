Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $443.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

