Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FE opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

