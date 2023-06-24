B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

