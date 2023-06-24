Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

