BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.