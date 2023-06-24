BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 276,359 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.12.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

