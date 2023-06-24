BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 276,359 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.12.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.