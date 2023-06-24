BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 114,264 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.03.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
