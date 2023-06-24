BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 114,264 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.