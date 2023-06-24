BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Stock Holdings Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

